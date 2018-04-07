Jefferies Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manitowoc to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Manitowoc from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

NYSE MTW opened at $27.83 on Friday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $44,128.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,336.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Antoniuk purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,102.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,179 shares of company stock worth $288,486. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Manitowoc by 58.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Manitowoc by 15.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 805,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 108,147 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $225,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

