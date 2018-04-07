Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for William Lyon Homes (WLH) Lowered by Wedbush

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of William Lyon Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of WLH stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,108.81, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.53. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $624.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.91 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,589.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495,417 shares in the company, valued at $102,171,038.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Doyle sold 15,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $436,999.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,196 shares of company stock worth $4,195,869. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,681,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after buying an additional 537,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

