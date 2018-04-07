Dana Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dana’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Dana had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on Dana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Dana has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,803.37, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $418,106.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,348,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

