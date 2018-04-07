Brokers Set Expectations for Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.06 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 48.04%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,257.08, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.10. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 371,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $191,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $168,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

