Qiwi (QIWI) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.31

A number of research firms have issued reports on QIWI. UBS upgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of QIWI opened at $18.49 on Friday. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.59, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.71.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The credit services provider reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $10.35. Qiwi had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.43 EPS. Qiwi’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

