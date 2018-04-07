Qorvo (QRVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo is a leading provider of core technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defense applications. The company benefited from increasing dollar content across power amplifiers, switches, tuners and Wi-Fi in flagship smartphones from Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and others. Shares of the company have ouperformed the industry in the past one year. However, delayed product cycle at its largest customer is cited to be one of the multiple reasons that are likely to hurt MP revenues in the current quarter. Further, Qorvo operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Qorvo from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9,045.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.09 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $428,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,083.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $82,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,639.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,675. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $118,506,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,869,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,089,000 after buying an additional 924,017 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,339,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,223,000 after buying an additional 522,526 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 113.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 374,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 198,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,657,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,228,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/qorvo-qrvo-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.