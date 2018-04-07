Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,713,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,108,380,000 after buying an additional 226,031 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,745,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,976,000 after buying an additional 207,345 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,842,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,570,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,503,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,578,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,796,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,243,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 6,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.42 per share, with a total value of $860,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,664.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 491,499 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.83 per share, with a total value of $67,251,808.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $139.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40,113.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

