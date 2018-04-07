QS Investors LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 118,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.88 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $101,726.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “QS Investors LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/qs-investors-llc-sells-2776-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.