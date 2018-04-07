QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,812 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invictus RG increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 98.4% during the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $63,618.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on CoreLogic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CoreLogic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on CoreLogic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. CoreLogic has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,678.29, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

