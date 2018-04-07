Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Holdings Cut by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.22% of Frontier Communications worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Frontier Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group lowered Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.22 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Shares of Frontier Communications stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Frontier Communications has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $617.15, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.53. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Frontier Communications’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

