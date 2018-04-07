QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,405.16, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

