QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,645 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,429,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $696,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,631 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,548,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,809,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $404,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,872,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $148,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,314,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,848. The firm has a market cap of $81,479.18, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

