Quanex (NX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Quanex (NYSE:NX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quanex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the construction company an impact score of 45.6227804659738 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NX. Wedbush downgraded Quanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quanex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE NX remained flat at $$17.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,194. Quanex has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $629.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanex (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Quanex had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Quanex’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Quanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

In other Quanex news, Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $234,159.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,999.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

