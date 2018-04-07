Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quanta Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.7859967575319 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PWR stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 1,290,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,319.57, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

