Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon National news, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 22,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $443,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,207. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vining Sparks raised First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Hovde Group set a $22.00 target price on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on First Horizon National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.57 on Friday. First Horizon National Co. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,180.42, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

