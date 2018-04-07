Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Position Increased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,798.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 73.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 45.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.94, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.17, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $97.60 and a 1-year high of $135.90.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.18. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $136.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

