Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $581,000 in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Covanta by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 12,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at $311,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,919.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.27%.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

