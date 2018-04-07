Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,800 MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDXG opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

MiMedx Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $18.00 target price on MiMedx Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

