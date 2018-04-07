Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Glu Mobile worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 4,428.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 238,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 548,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 120,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 898,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 86,438 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $516.13, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.37. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Glu Mobile (GLUU)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/quantitative-investment-management-llc-sells-651700-shares-of-glu-mobile-inc-gluu-updated-updated.html.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.