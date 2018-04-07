Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HPT opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,131.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $535.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

