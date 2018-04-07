Quantum (CRYPTO:QAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Gatehub, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $1,859.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00679572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00182788 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,085,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,177,666 tokens. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Gatehub and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

