Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.09 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $42.09 million and approximately $228,740.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00011605 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, EtherDelta and Gatehub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00135179 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017789 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038417 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005683 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QRL is a Python-based blockchain ledger utilising hash-based one-time merkle tree signature scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA. Proof-of-stake block selection via HMAC_DRBG PRF and a signed iterative hash chain reveal scheme. It was designed to resist potential quantum computer hacks. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Gatehub, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.