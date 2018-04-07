Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11.10 Per Share

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

QTX remained flat at $GBX 353 ($4.96) on Friday. 3,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420. Quartix has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.83).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.97) price target on shares of Quartix in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of vehicle tracking systems and services. The Company operates in designing, development and marketing of vehicle tracking devices and the provision of related data services segment. The Company offers subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services in the United Kingdom.

