Quarto Group (QRT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Quarto Group (LON:QRT) in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of Quarto Group stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.74) on Thursday. Quarto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.87).

Quarto Group Company Profile

The Quarto Group Inc publishes illustrated non-fiction books for adults and children worldwide. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, including food and drink; design, art, and craft; body, mind, spirit, parenting, and relationships; interiors, architecture, DIY, pets, and gardening; cars, trains, boats, motorcycles, and planes; biography, travel, history, space, and others; fun and imaginative; and stationery, kits, calendars, and others.

