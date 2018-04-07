Quebecoin (QBC) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $189,946.00 and $120.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000770 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000416 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

