Quidel (QDEL) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low on Analyst Upgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quidel traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 146334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other Quidel news, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $582,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,858,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,814,940.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,720. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,611,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 128,081 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 985,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,716,000 after buying an additional 66,926 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 83,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,856.59, a PE ratio of -731.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/quidel-qdel-reaches-new-12-month-high-and-low-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.