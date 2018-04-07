Quidel’s (QDEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

QDEL opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,858,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,814,940.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $561,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,413,602.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,751,720. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Quidel’s (QDEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/quidels-qdel-buy-rating-reiterated-at-piper-jaffray.html.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.