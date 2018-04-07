QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Receives $13.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QNST. ValuEngine raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

QNST traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.38. 602,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,211. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $592.26, a P/E ratio of -206.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $313,898.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,945.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 229,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $3,140,231.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 862,358 shares of company stock worth $10,388,404. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,400 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,816,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 242,870 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/quinstreet-inc-qnst-receives-13-17-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.