Quorum Health Corp (QHC) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

QHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quorum Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Quorum Health stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 1,706,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.83, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quorum Health has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.75 million. Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Quorum Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Quorum Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quorum Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quorum Health by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quorum Health by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Quorum Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/quorum-health-corp-qhc-receives-4-00-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.