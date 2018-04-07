Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,135 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.55% of Quotient Technology worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $13.35 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1,209.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of -0.24.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $93.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, First Analysis increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other Quotient Technology news, Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,327,837.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Michael Horowitz sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $742,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,300 shares of company stock worth $2,117,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc is a provider of digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media. Through the Company’s platform, CPGs and retailers are able to use online and in-store point-of-sale (POS) shopper data and analytics.

