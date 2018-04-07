Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Receives $55.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,601,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,853,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,365,543.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $2,578,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,773,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,503,209.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

RDUS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,369. The company has a market cap of $1,655.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. Radius Health’s revenue was up 666.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Receives $55.22 Average PT from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/radius-health-inc-rdus-receives-55-22-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.