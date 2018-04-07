Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.21

Press coverage about Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radius Health earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2073359269984 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $1,648.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Radius Health’s revenue was up 666.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $2,601,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,853,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,365,543.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,578,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,773,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,503,209.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

