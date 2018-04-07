RaiBlocks (XRB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47.28 Million

RaiBlocks (CURRENCY:XRB) traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. RaiBlocks has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $47.28 million worth of RaiBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RaiBlocks has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RaiBlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, BitFlip, Bit-Z and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.85 or 0.05572720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.08 or 0.09200400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.01712520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.02463550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00197399 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00076084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00595280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.02623380 BTC.

RaiBlocks Coin Profile

RaiBlocks (XRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. RaiBlocks’ total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The Reddit community for RaiBlocks is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RaiBlocks is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for RaiBlocks is raiblocks.net. RaiBlocks’ official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

RaiBlocks Coin Trading

RaiBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BitFlip, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, Bit-Z, BitGrail and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy RaiBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaiBlocks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RaiBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

