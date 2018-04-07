Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.64 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $62.64 million and $7.09 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00017929 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Gate.io and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00136194 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003511 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011569 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005673 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,168,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RadonPay is an attempt to use the blockchain to send files of any size. The website is no longer working. “

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Token Store, Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

