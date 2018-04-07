ValuEngine Downgrades Ralph Lauren (RL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.14 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.33 to $66.06 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.76.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9,298.65, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $119.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

