Rand Logistics (NASDAQ:RLOG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Rand Logistics (NASDAQ:RLOG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rand Logistics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 44.8662933519746 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Rand Logistics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 1,962,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,600. Rand Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

About Rand Logistics

Rand Logistics, Inc is a shipping company that, through its operating subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of bulk carriers on the Great Lakes. The Company’s shipping business is operated in Canada by Lower Lakes Towing Ltd. (Lower Lakes Towing) and in the United States by Lower Lakes Transportation Company (Lower Lakes Transportation).

