WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DFJ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.35% of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFJ. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,055,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 409,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the fourth quarter worth about $3,324,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFJ opened at $80.47 on Friday. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $85.64.

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

