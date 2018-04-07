Raymond James & Associates Has $13.21 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.56% of B&G Foods worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 212.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 298.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

NYSE BGS opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,586.00, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.27. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

B&G Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other B&G Foods news, CEO Robert C. Cantwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $264,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,834.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,075 shares of company stock worth $293,701. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

