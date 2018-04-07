Raymond James & Associates Has $3.36 Million Holdings in CRH plc (CRH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 231.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CRH were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CRH by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CRH by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CRH by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.48. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. Exane BNP Paribas raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on CRH in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

