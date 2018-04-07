Smith (A.O.) Co. (AOS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Smith (A.O.) worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Smith (A.O.) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Smith (A.O.) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Smith (A.O.) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Smith (A.O.) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Smith (A.O.) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,144.79, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Smith has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Smith (A.O.) had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Smith (A.O.)’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Smith will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $435,336.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,271,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Smith (A.O.) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $163,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,772.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,635 shares of company stock worth $7,149,622. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood raised Smith (A.O.) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

About Smith (A.O.)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

