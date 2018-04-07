Raymond James & Associates Acquires 179,352 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 248.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $52,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 101.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,798,000 after acquiring an additional 748,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 351,930 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 62.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 301,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,648,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KLR Group raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

NYSE CLR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,073.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 99,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $4,977,147.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,909 shares of company stock worth $7,846,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

