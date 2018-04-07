Raymond James & Associates Has $12.68 Million Position in Six Flags (NYSE:SIX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Six Flags worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Six Flags by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Six Flags by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,742,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,049,000 after buying an additional 348,991 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Six Flags in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Six Flags in the 4th quarter valued at $3,733,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags by 5,198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 321,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 price target on Six Flags and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Six Flags stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Six Flags has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5,204.15, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Six Flags had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $39,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $6,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,514.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,596. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

