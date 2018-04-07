Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,242 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Encore Wire by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frank J. Bilban sold 15,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 8,924 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $459,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,524 shares of company stock worth $1,353,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,165.19, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $301.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

