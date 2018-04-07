Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $184,000 Stake in HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMSY. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HMS from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,398.76, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HMS Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). HMS had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $148.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

