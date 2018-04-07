Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth $230,000.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $300,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stanley Chia sold 22,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $1,600,750.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,831 shares of company stock valued at $16,568,467. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,678.44, a PE ratio of 99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $112.41.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

