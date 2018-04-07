Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $213,000 in Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index (NYSEARCA:CUT) Stock

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index (NYSEARCA:CUT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CUT opened at $32.68 on Friday. Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

