Raytheon (RTN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Media stories about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.0265156626232 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE RTN traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.91. 1,749,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $150.72 and a 12-month high of $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $63,295.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.36.

In other Raytheon news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 44,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.90, for a total transaction of $9,667,570.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,339 shares in the company, valued at $29,867,390.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $410,730.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,358.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $22,730,714. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

