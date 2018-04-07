James J. Cotter, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of Reading International (RDI) Stock

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,404.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,086. Reading International has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Reading International had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. research analysts forecast that Reading International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Reading International during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reading International by 771.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Reading International from $26.50 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reading International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

