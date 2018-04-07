RealPage Inc (RP) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 8,000 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

RP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.35. 189,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,656. The firm has a market cap of $4,329.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 1.09. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $188.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%. analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RealPage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $4,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RealPage by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 255,446 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in RealPage by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 835,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 577,928 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RealPage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $5,189,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

