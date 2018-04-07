Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Berkeley Group (BKG)

Berkeley Group (LON: BKG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2018 – Berkeley Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 3,729 ($51.52) price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Berkeley Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Berkeley Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/8/2018 – Berkeley Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/5/2018 – Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,628 ($50.12) to GBX 3,729 ($51.52). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Berkeley Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) opened at GBX 3,705 ($51.19) on Friday. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,903 ($40.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,270 ($58.99). The company has a market capitalization of $5,020.00 and a P/E ratio of 673.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a GBX 56.75 ($0.78) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 215,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,190 ($57.89), for a total transaction of £9,012,731.90 ($12,451,964.49). Also, insider Karl Whiteman sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,818 ($52.75), for a total value of £553,610 ($764,865.99).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

